Local Generosity Drives Community Impact Growth

Community impact as a result of Hawke’s Bay Foundation funding is having a positive ripple effect, buoying hard working charities from Wairoa to Central Hawke’s Bay.

This year, from a record 104 applications for funding, 65 were successful. Hawke’s Bay Foundation was able to distribute a total of over $366,000 in critical support to assist sectors ranging from: health, education, the environment, Te Ao Māori, youth development and arts and social services.

Hawke’s Bay Foundation (HBF) Executive Officer Alesha Hope says the increasing impact provided by this year’s funding affirms that the Foundation’s giving model is effective and sustainable.

“Each year, as the Foundation’s endowment fund grows, thanks to our generous donors, we have more to distribute. This will continue to track upward; with sustainable distributions of 4 percent each year. Our annual funding round this year represents a 59 percent lift on 2023, and a hugely encouraging 103 percent increase on five years ago.

“We’re seeing a marked increase in charities who have never approached us before for funding. As a local funder we prioritise our distributions to where it will make the greatest impact. To support our decision making, our specialist Distributions Committee considers every application on its merits against the level of need, equity and available funds.

“As times get tougher for everyday New Zealanders, the need for philanthropy will only increase. We are grateful for our donors that share our vision of a thriving Hawke’s Bay.”

A grant to The Wairoa Young Achievers Trust’s (WYAT’s) nationally recognised CACTUS programme is delivering initiatives that support rangatahi into training, education, and onto employment.

WYAT Chief Executive Denise Eaglesome-Karekare couldn’t be prouder.

“The programme's impact is significant, especially in the transformation we see in the rangatahi aged 13 to 18 who participate. The value of this funding cannot be overstated. We apply annually for financial support to keep the programme going, as without it, we would struggle to sustain our efforts.”

The CACTUS programme is renowned for helping youth develop self management, time management and self discipline skills.

“The courses are both physically and mentally demanding, requiring participants to meet high standards of behaviour and achievement. Success in CACTUS demands tremendous commitment, passion and drive from the students,” shares Denise.

Susan Tipuna’s three sons completed CACTUS 30, 31 and 32 respectively, "I’m so proud of all my three sons. CACTUS has bought all our Kura kids together and made them stronger both physically and mentally.”

Grandparent Vaughan McNabb has seen firsthand how CACTUS is proving life changing for graduates.

“The discipline and routine is great for teenagers. Structure, fitness, consequences, team work, learning how to be young adults and law abiding citizens and future leaders. An opportunity not to be missed.”

With over 800 rangatahi graduating from the programme since its inception in 2004, WYAT has become a leader in youth development for Northern Hawke’s Bay. Hawke’s Bay Foundation is pleased to be able to support WYAT to help the region of Wairoa thrive.

From building resilient youth in Wairoa to food security in Central Hawke’s Bay, HBF’s funding across all community sectors is tangible and touching the lives of those impacted.

The Food Basket CHB recently welcomed funding from HBF to support vehicle costs and wages. Funding essential service costs is vital to keep charities like The Food Basket operating sustainably.

General Manager Mel King says anxiety is becoming a common feature of those experiencing food insecurity.

“The reality of the cost of living crisis has really set in. Optimism is hard to find in the conversations we have with the 600 people we see each week, which is very concerning.

“This funding is vitally important. Life has changed for a lot of people recently. Not being able to afford enough food for your family is a scary situation to be in and it really helps to know that others are in the same boat, and that there’s generosity and support available within our community.

“Funders like the Hawkes Bay Foundation have stepped up to keep our van on the road, fund our venue and our key staff. We are enormously grateful.”

Unlike other funders who are experiencing a reduced ability to fund local charities, Hawke’s Bay Foundation is building permanent funding streams to achieve long term community transformation.

For a full list of Hawke’s Bay Foundation’s 2024 funding recipients, head to: www.hawkesbayfoundation.org.nz/grant/who-benefits/

