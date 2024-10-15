Auditor General’s Inquiry Into Oranga Tamariki Welcomed By Not-for-profit Community Providers

Te Pai Ora SSPA is welcoming the Auditor General’s inquiry into Oranga Tamariki’s procurement and contract management processes, announced today.

Te Pai Ora SSPA raised concerns with the Auditor General about Oranga Tamariki’s contracting practices in July.

Te Pai Ora SSPA says through this year’s contracting round, children and whānau have been left without vital services they rely on. For many contracts, there appears to be no transparent process or rationale for cutting some services that have good evidence of their positive impact. It says the process has fractured the relationship between government and community-based services.

Te Pai Ora SSPA says community service providers who had funding cut were given little warning to support children and whānau to alternative services. In some cases, alterative services don’t exist.

“We have stories of children whose move to a stable and loving home has been put on hold,” says Chief Executive, Belinda Himiona.

“We know of teen mums who have nowhere else to receive support after teen parent units lost their funding.

“We know of women and children who are experiencing family and sexual violence who will be left with no lifeline because there are no other supports available in their location. Leaving women and children without these vital services will perpetuate cycles of abuse and trauma.”

Ta Pai Ora SSPA is also concerned about the criteria and evidence Oranga Tamariki used to make its decisions, which has not been made publicly available.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’re not seeing a reduced demand for provider services that justifies the scale of the funding changes,” says Ms Himiona. “In many instances there are clear evaluations that the work of providers is preventing harm to children and whānau. Some of our providers report that, despite over-delivering on contracts, they’re still having services cut or funding withdrawn. Others say they were already under pressure and have year-long waiting lists.”

Te Pai Ora SSPA says community service providers have lost faith and trust in Oranga Tamariki. It says this year’s process has dishonoured the contractual partnership between government and the community.

“Some members report having no communication about when the funding changes were to take effect,” says Ms Himiona. “Others had conflicting information about whether their funding was being reduced, or not. Some were told their contracts would continue only to receive a letter saying they wouldn’t. Some reported getting conflicting information from their regional contacts and the national office of Oranga Tamariki.”

Te Pai Ora SSPA says the social sector stands ready to work with the Government to care for children and whānau, as it has always done. “People work in the community-based social sector because they care deeply for the children and whānau in their communities,” says Ms Himiona. “So, it’s hugely concerning that the speed and magnitude of change in this year’s contracting round by Oranga Tamariki has done so much harm to the supports that exist to keep children and whānau safe.”

© Scoop Media

