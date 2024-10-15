Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Point England Homicide: Third Person Charged With Murder

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 2:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have this morning charged a third person in connection with the murder of a man in Point England earlier this month.

A 19-year-old man has today been jointly charged with the murder of the 53-year-old North Shore man after he was located deceased in the middle of Point England Road at 11.15pm on Saturday 5 October.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves, Auckland City CIB, says detectives executed a search warrant at a Glen Innes address this morning where the man was taken into custody.

“Three people have now been charged with the murder of this man.

“I would like to acknowledge the investigation team, who have worked tirelessly to get this result, and to thank those members of the community who have assisted our enquiries.”

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greaves says Police are continuing to provide support to the victim’s family during this difficult time.

Police have also charged all three people with aggravated robbery.

A 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, who were arrested last week, have both been remanded in custody charged with murder.

The pair are scheduled to reappear in the Auckland High Court on 23 October.

The 19-year-old man arrested today will appear in Auckland District Court this afternoon.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 