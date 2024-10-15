Point England Homicide: Third Person Charged With Murder

Police have this morning charged a third person in connection with the murder of a man in Point England earlier this month.

A 19-year-old man has today been jointly charged with the murder of the 53-year-old North Shore man after he was located deceased in the middle of Point England Road at 11.15pm on Saturday 5 October.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves, Auckland City CIB, says detectives executed a search warrant at a Glen Innes address this morning where the man was taken into custody.

“Three people have now been charged with the murder of this man.

“I would like to acknowledge the investigation team, who have worked tirelessly to get this result, and to thank those members of the community who have assisted our enquiries.”

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greaves says Police are continuing to provide support to the victim’s family during this difficult time.

Police have also charged all three people with aggravated robbery.

A 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, who were arrested last week, have both been remanded in custody charged with murder.

The pair are scheduled to reappear in the Auckland High Court on 23 October.

The 19-year-old man arrested today will appear in Auckland District Court this afternoon.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

