Appointment Of The Chief Executive, Crown Response Office

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Rebecca Kitteridge has today announced the appointment of Mr Rajesh Chhana to the position of Chief Executive, Crown Response Office.

The Crown Response Office has been established to support the implementation of the Government’s response to the recommendations from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions (the Royal Commission).

The Royal Commission was established in 2018 to investigate the abuse and neglect experienced by children, young people and vulnerable adults in New Zealand’s State and faith-based care systems.

The new chief executive will be accountable to the lead Minister for the government’s response to the recommendations of the Royal Commission. The chief executive will lead, coordinate and oversee the government’s ongoing response and implementation of the report’s recommendations.

“I’m very pleased to appoint Mr Chhana to this role,” Ms Kitteridge said.

“Mr Chhana is an exceptional leader with a proven track record across the justice, social, and national security sectors.”

Mr Chhana is currently the Deputy Secretary Policy at the Ministry of Justice, a role he has held since February 2015. Prior to this, he was the Director, National Security Policy at the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet from March 2014 to February 2015.

Ms Kitteridge said Mr Chhana brings strong leadership and a depth of understanding on navigating challenging policy issues, including family and sexual violence, and reforms in the criminal justice and national security sectors.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This is a critical role within the public service and Mr Chhana’s experience leading change in some of New Zealand’s most complex and sensitive policy areas will be invaluable as the government moves forward with this vital work,” said Ms Kitteridge.

Mr Chhana holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Administration (1993) and a Bachelor of Laws with Honours (1995) from Victoria University of Wellington. He is a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand.

He has been appointed for two years from 30 October 2024.

Biography

Since February 2015, Mr Chhana has been Deputy Secretary (Policy) at the Ministry of Justice.

For three years (2012–2015) Mr Chhana held senior roles at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, including Director National Security Policy. In his time at DPMC, he also held two other roles: Policy Advisor (Legal) and Project Manager, Intelligence Coordination Group.

In 2012 Mr Chhana was Acting General Manager, Higher Courts at the Ministry for Justice.

From 2004 to 2012 Mr Chhana was General Manager, Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice at the Ministry of Justice.

Between 2001 and 2003 he was a Senior Associate at Chen Palmer, Public Law Specialists.

Prior to this (1999–2001) Mr Chhana was Private Secretary (Legal) in the Office of the Minister of Justice.

He was a legal advisor at the Ministry of Justice from 1996 to 1999.

© Scoop Media

