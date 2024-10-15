Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Grey Power Applauds Government Action On Emergency Management Upgrade

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Grey Power Federation

Grey Power applauds the Strengthening Disaster Resilience and Emergency Management long term vision plan just released by Minister Hon. Mark Mitchell.

The document builds on the 14 recommendations from the Report of the Government Inquiry into the Response to the North Island Severe Weather Events.

National President Gayle Chambers said “it recognises that the current emergency management system is not fit for purpose for large weather events that impact multiple regions at once such as the recent North Island severe storm and flooding damage.”

“The senior community is particularly vulnerable in such situations, with many at high risk and in need of prompt and effective emergency assistance early in the emergency. It is important that this vulnerability is recognised.”

“The Government is intending to address the issue of deficiencies in the system, and Grey Power would appreciate the plight of seniors being a key focus point of the review” said Chambers.

Grey Power will maintain a watching brief and keenly awaits the release of the public road map early in 2025.

