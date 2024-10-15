Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fatal Crash: SH1, Waiouru

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 4:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two people have died and one person is in a critical condition following a collision between a car and truck today.

The crash was reported at around 11.05am and happened south of Waiouru, between Hassett Drive and Waiaruhe Road.

Police can confirm that the deceased were from the car, along with the critically injured young person, who was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the truck is unharmed, but understandably shaken by the traumatic events.

Police are providing support to the families of those involved, along with the members of the public who were first on the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has carried out a scene examination and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team will assist the investigation. Enquiries to establish the cause of the crash will likely take some time.

State Highway 1 is expected to re-open this afternoon, initially one lane only will be re-opened under traffic management.

© Scoop Media

