Heritage Fruit Trees Take Root In Time For Edmonds Ruins Open Day

An orchard of fruit trees with an impeccable heritage lineage has been planted at the historic Edmonds Ruins site near the Kerikeri Inlet.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Northland staff, Bill Edwards and James Robinson, recently planted the fruit trees at the historic property.

Edmonds Ruins incorporates the remains of stonemason John Edmonds’ house, which he and his sons built between 1840 and 1858, and the surrounding landscape which made up the original Edmonds farm. The site is cared for today by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

Tree stock was sourced from remnant plantings that still exist at Paetae Reserve; the site – not far from Edmonds Ruins – where the Edmonds family first established themselves in 1837-38. The trees were almost certainly planted by Edmonds, and are still producing fruit there.

The new trees at Edmonds Ruins – which include peach and fig saplings – were propagated from this original stock by Heritage New Zealand staff member Alex Bell as a project during the national Covid 19 lockdown.

As well as eventually producing a source of fresh fruit, the orchard will also be part of a cunning plan to reduce the number of pests in the area according to Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Northland Manager Bill Edwards who is managing the site.

“Because Edmonds Ruins backs on to large areas of bush, pests and animals like wild pigs are a problem. Local people have also replanted a lot of native trees close by which are also in danger from pests,” he says.

“Eventually, once the orchard starts producing fruit, this will attract pests and wild animals to the orchard area where they will be humanely trapped and disposed of by the Kerikeri Peninsula Conservation Charitable Trust to help protect the native bush and plantings in the area.”

An open day will be held at Edmonds Ruins on the Sunday of Labor Weekend (October 27, 11am-4pm) where people will be able to enjoy guided tours of the ruins, while learning more about the work that has been carried out onsite over the past 10 months – including the repair of the front wall by local stonemason Ian McDiamard.

Cafe Jerusalem will also be present onsite selling some of their delicious Middle Eastern fare. People are also welcome to bring a picnic.

What: Edmonds Ruins Open Day

Where: Edmonds Ruins, Edmonds Road, Kerikeri Inlet, Kerikeri

When: October 27, 11am-4pm

Parking:

Parking is available close to the Ruins – though no campervans or trucks permitted due to the narrow entrance to the site. Parking also available on the main road for larger vehicles, an easy 100m walk from the Ruins.

