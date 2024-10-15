Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrest Made Following Number Of Dishonesty Offences

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 6:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have today arrested a 56-year-old woman in relation to a number of dishonesty-related offending targeting retailers in the Hamilton area.

She appeared in the Hamilton District Court today, Tuesday 15 October facing 64 charges ranging from shoplifting and burglary to obtaining by deception, and has been remanded in custody until her next appearance tomorrow, Wednesday 16 October.

Police acknowledge the strain this type of offending has on local businesses, and we appreciate the assistances of businesses providing footage to assist our enquiries.

This behaviour will not be tolerated by Police, and we encourage retailers to continue to report suspicious activity.

CCTV footage provided through Auror will be followed up by the team of Police dedicated to investigating and preventing offending against retailers.

