Asia New Zealand Foundation And The Asia Foundation Announce Strategic Partnership

Wellington, New Zealand and San Francisco, CA - 15 October 2024

The Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono and The Asia Foundation are pleased to announce a new formal collaborative partnership to deepen ties between Asia and New Zealand.

This collaboration aligns with the Asia New Zealand Foundation’s 30 th anniversary and aims to support more research initiatives and dialogues across the Asia region.

For three decades, the Asia New Zealand Foundation has been dedicated to growing New Zealand's Asia capability through initiatives that support experiences and insights on Asia. The Asia Foundation (TAF), with its extensive network of 17 permanent offices across 20 countries dedicated to improving lives and expanding opportunities across Asia and the Pacific, is a natural partner.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in our efforts to strengthen New Zealand's engagement with Asia," says Suzannah Jessep, chief executive of the Asia New Zealand Foundation. "As the Asia region becomes increasingly complex, demand for the Foundation’s work has grown, particularly in the realm of track 1.5 and track 2 dialogues."

"We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with the Asia New Zealand Foundation, an important and thoughtful voice on Asia. This partnership reflects our shared interest in finding meaningful new ways for Asia and New Zealand to deepen collaboration," adds Laurel Miller, President and CEO of The Asia Foundation.

Key areas of the partnership will include convening meetings and roundtables, bilateral, trilateral, and/or regional dialogues, spearheading joint research projects and launching a signature conference on Asia and contemporary issues in the region to be held in New Zealand.

Since 1954, TAF has supported governments, innovative leaders and communities in Asia to build effective institutions, strengthen civic engagement and advance pathbreaking reforms. With a 70-year history of enduring impact, the international nonprofit continues to deliver benefits both within individual countries and throughout the region.

"Given the importance of Asia to New Zealand, it is timely to build partnerships that can help expand our reach and understanding of the region. The Asia Foundation has tremendous network and expertise across Asia, and we in turn can help connect TAF with New Zealand," says Dr Julia Macdonald, director of research and engagement at the Foundation.

The partnership between the Asia New Zealand Foundation and TAF represents a significant step toward supporting the Foundation’s vision of a 'New Zealand confident in and with Asia' and reinforces TAF’s commitment to a peaceful, just and thriving Asia-Pacific.

About the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono

Established in 1994, the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono is New Zealand’s leading authority on Asia. Its mission is to equip New Zealanders to thrive in Asia, by providing experiences and resources to build knowledge, skills and confidence. The Foundation’s activities cover more than 20 countries in Asia and are delivered through eight core programmes: arts, business, entrepreneurship, leadership, media, research, Track II diplomacy and sports.

About The Asia Foundation

The Asia Foundation is a nonprofit international development organization committed to improving lives and expanding opportunities across Asia and the Pacific. Informed by 70 years of experience and deep local knowledge, TAF’s thought leadership, partnerships and activities focus on governance, climate action, gender equality, education and leadership, inclusive growth, and international cooperation.

