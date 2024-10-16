Calls For More Young Leaders To Run For Council

Enticing more high-performing young leaders into local government – and keeping them there – will be top of mind at LGNZ’s Young Elected Members (YEM) Hui, starting today in Christchurch.

LGNZ’s YEM network represents elected members under the age of 40, with 80 YEM members nationwide. Thirty-two members are attending this event; including Mayors, deputy mayors, local board members, deputy chairs, councillors and community board members from across the country.

“The number of younger people in local government has doubled over the past three elections: from 7.2% in 2016 to 13.2% in 2019 and 14.6% in 2022,” says LGNZ CE Susan Freeman-Greene.

“But that number is still significantly out of proportion to the New Zealand population, with a third of Kiwis (34%) aged 15-39 years. By comparison, the median age of elected officials in local government is 55 years, with 24% of members aged 65 years or older.

“Development opportunities such as this week’s hui play a huge role in equipping young elected members to make the best decisions around the council table,” says Susan Freeman-Greene.

YEM Committee Co-Chair and Invercargill City Councillor Alex Crackett says local government can be isolating. That’s why networks like YEM are crucial to support and retain talented young people.

“This is our last YEM Hui before local body elections in October next year, so we’re all very focused on how to deliver the best we can for our communities.

“We’re also asking ourselves how to retain as many young people in local government as possible and how to attract new people into this space,” says Alex Crackett.

Nelson City Council Deputy Mayor and YEM Co-Chair Rohan O'Neill-Stevens says YEM hui are all about connecting with other passionate young leaders from around the country.

"This year’s theme, ‘Driving change through community leadership’ is critically important, as it’s our generation and the generations that follow who will reap the benefits or pay the price of decisions we make today,” says Rohan O’Neill-Stevens.

