New Mangawhai Water Safety Ambassador

New Water Safety Ambassador Barry Nielson will be out on the water in Mangawhai and surrounds from Labour Weekend, ensuring people are kept safe and practising good maritime behaviour. (Photo/Supplied)

Following increased water activity in recent years, a new role dedicated to keeping people safe at several popular Northland marine areas is set to start in time for summer.

From Labour Weekend Northland Regional Council’s (NRC) new Water Safety Ambassador will be out on the water in Mangawhai and surrounds, ensuring people are kept safe and practising good maritime behaviour.

Experienced skipper and former Naval hydrographic technician, Barry Nielson, has taken up the new part-time position, working across Mangawhai, Waipu and Kai Iwi Lakes throughout the busy summer season until mid-February.

Nielson said many people were now using areas like Mangawhai Harbour for kayaking, jet-skiing, and paddle boarding, which was causing the small area to become increasingly congested.

After trialling last year’s pilot programme, he said he was confident he could make a difference and looked forward to doing his bit for the community.

"I really want to make sure people have an enjoyable time out on the water, so I’m here to help educate people on where they can do their chosen activity in a safe manner," he said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Last year we had several people operating vessels they were unfamiliar with, or who had sailed into areas they thought were safe when they weren’t.

"There’s also a compliance element to my role, so if people are not playing the game, I can gather their details and in conjunction with the harbour master, take some form of action."

One of the major issues Nielson said he was seeing was people not wearing life jackets on vessels six metres or smaller.

"It’s actually a legal requirement to wear a life jacket on boats or vessels that size," Nielson said.

Another big issue was the lack of an assigned observer when someone was being towed behind a vessel, including personal watercraft (PWC) or jet skis.

"Remember it takes three to ski. The skipper, observer and the person being towed."

In response to community feedback, NRC last year invested in a 4.6m catamaran patrol boat, a ‘Fat Cat’ design, named ‘Mangawhai’.

NRC Deputy Harbourmaster - Operations Peter Thomas said Nielson’s vast maritime knowledge and experience, combined with the new vessel, made them the perfect combination for the role.

"Prior to having the water safety ambassador, our harbour wardens were the only ones able to assist people or to intercept inappropriate behaviour sighted out on the water," Thomas said.

"Although they’ve been doing a great job, they’ve been land-based, which has meant limited ability to affect behaviour out on the water or to interact with people when they come ashore, which can be in several different locations.

"After last year, we were able to realise more of an on-water service, which is a more effective method of maintaining control and being able to sort out any potential issues."

Nielson echoed Thomas’ comments and said he’d noticed once people spotted the unique vessel, there tended to be immediate compliance.

"The Mangawhai is the perfect vessel, as it’s really short and stocky, is well-marked and stands out, so I have definitely seen how people respond to its presence."

Northland Regional Council Coastal South General councillor and long-time Langs Beach resident Rick Stolwerk said he wasn’t surprised to see more people coming to visit over the summer given the beauty of the area.

He said he was therefore pleased to see the introduction of the new Water Safety Ambassador role to accommodate the growing need for an on-water presence.

"As someone who is passionate about keeping our community safe, both on and off the water, I think this is a great initiative," Cr Stolwerk said.

"Our message to the community is, just be safe out there and look out for other water users operating in the same space.

"If one person is not abiding by rules, that makes it difficult for everyone else, so just be mindful, respectful and considerate of others."

Things to remember when planning on going out in the water this summer:

Abide by all bylaws, including 5 knot rules

Life jackets must be worn by all people on a 6m (or smaller) vessel

Take two forms of communication to call for help

Check marine weather forecast

Avoid alcohol

Be a responsible skipper

Check all systems prior to heading out on the water

© Scoop Media

