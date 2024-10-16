New Regional Council Deputy Harbourmaster On Deck

Photo/Supplied

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has appointed Kim Bjarnesen as the Hawke’s Bay Deputy Harbourmaster.

Mr Bjarnesen brings over 15 years of experience in the maritime industry to the Regional Council.

His passion for a career at sea was sparked by a voyage on the Spirit of New Zealand as a teenager. He went on to study Nautical Science and further qualified as a Master Mariner.

Since then, he has worked on international vessels in the Asia Pacific and Europe, most recently serving on cargo ships that visited a range of ports across New Zealand.

Regional Council Group Manager of Policy & Regulation Katrina Brunton says, “We’re pleased to welcome Mr Bjarnesen to our dedicated Harbourmaster team. He brings varied experience in maritime operations, a passion for the sea, and a strong commitment to the industry, making him a great fit for us.”

“The Harbourmaster plays a crucial role in ensuring the maritime safety of commercial and recreational activities in the region and works closely with Maritime NZ, Napier Port, the region's district and city councils, and various government organisations. We look forward to Mr Bjarnesen’s contributions as we continue to build on this important work.”

Mr Bjarnesen officially started as Deputy Harbourmaster this week.

For more information on the Harbourmasters Office, visit Harbourmaster | Hawke's Bay Regional Council (hbrc.govt.nz).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

