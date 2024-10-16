Overnight Southbound Closures Of SH1 Western Hills Drive From Thursday

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises the southbound lane of State Highway 1 Western Hills Drive will be closed overnight between Kensington Ave and Central Ave for road resurfacing from this Thursday (17 October).

Due to the narrow width of the road, we need to close the southbound lanes to ensure there is enough room for construction vehicles and large machinery.

Works will take place overnight between 9pm and 5am on Thursday 17 October, Sunday 20 October and Monday 21 October. Outside work hours the road will be fully open with a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place. No works will take place on Friday (18 October) and Saturday (19 October) nights.

There will be a signposted detour in place for southbound traffic via Kensington Ave, Kamo Road, Bank St, Water St and Central Ave. The detour is expected to add approximately five minutes to southbound journeys.

Important note for Heavy Vehicles (HPMV)

The detour route is not approved for HPMV. HPMV will be parked and grouped together, and escorted through the closure approximately every 20 minutes, as required.

Emergency services and residents will be accommodated at all times.

Please take care when travelling through our work sites and watch out for our crews as they undertake important work to improve our roads. Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the directions of traffic management staff and signs.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience while we complete these important works.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nztaaklnth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

© Scoop Media

