Inquiry Into Oranga Tamariki Contracting Processes A Chance To Look At How Government Decisions Are Working For Children

An inquiry into Oranga Tamariki by the Office of the Auditor-General provides a valuable chance to review how decision-making processes are working for children and young people involved in the oranga tamariki system, says Chief Children’s Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad.

Dr Achmad is welcoming the Office of the Auditor-General’s look into the procurement and contract management practices of Oranga Tamariki, following concerns about the agency's decision-making relating to social service organisations supporting children, young people and whānau across the country.

“I have been very clear about my concerns around the way these funding decisions were made by Oranga Tamariki and the very real impacts I’ve heard these have had on access to services for mokopuna, young people and families and whānau,” she says.

“In particular, I’m concerned that many of the services that have had to stop due to funding being removed or reduced have a focus on providing early help in the lives of children, young people and whānau. I am concerned over the lack of clarity about transition plans for the children, young people and whānau affected. I am also yet to see clear plans about how the funding that has been removed from these services will be reinvested to have impact for children and young people in the oranga tamariki system.

“Together with Aroturuki Tamariki – the Independent Children’s Monitor, we directly requested information about how Oranga Tamariki had made its funding decisions.

“We wanted to see evidence to show the decisions were made with the rights and best interests of children and young people as the key factor. Given the ongoing impacts we are hearing about due to the contracting decisions made by Oranga Tamariki, I welcome the Office of the Auditor-General undertaking this inquiry.

“We know that many of the services that were cut or reduced focus on prevention and early intervention in children’s lives. Evidence shows this is where we can make the biggest long-term gains and reduce harm. This makes it even more important that these decision-making processes will be independently investigated.

“We each have a role to play here. I will continue to advocate for the rights, interests and wellbeing of mokopuna to be front and centre in all decision-making processes that affect them, and for the safety nets around mokopuna that help to prevent harm to be strengthened further,” she says.

Note:

Mana Mokopuna – Children and Young People’s Commission is an Independent Crown Entity, and is the independent advocate for all children and young people in Aotearoa New Zealand. The Chief Children’s Commissioner is the full-time, visible advocate for all children and young people, and is the Chair of the Mana Mokopuna Board.

Mana Mokopuna is one of the three organisations making up the oversight of oranga tamariki system, alongside Aroturuki Tamariki – Independent Children’s Monitor, and the Ombudsman.

