New Industry Peak Body Launches To Support Industry Association Leaders

A new industry peak body representing the leaders of New Zealand’s hundreds of industry associations and incorporated societies has launched today.

The New Zealand Society of Association Executives (NZSAE) is a new incorporated society dedicated to providing local resources, networking opportunities, and professional development for association professionals across New Zealand.

NZSAE chair, Lyn McMorran, says the new entity will support association professionals with a tailored approached to navigating New Zealand’s unique challenges and cultural relevance.

“We’re creating a space where local association leaders can come together to strengthen their organisations, connect with peers, and access resources that are specifically designed for the New Zealand environment.”

NZSAE will be headed by executive director, Brett Jeffery. Mr. Jeffery has over 20 years’ experience working in the association and membership sector, with a strong track record of strengthening member engagement and fostering collaboration across industry bodies.

Ms McMorran says his expertise in association leadership and his commitment to supporting New Zealand-centric resources will be instrumental in making NZSAE a success.

“We’re thrilled to have Brett onboard,” she said.

The launch of NZSAE comes at a crucial time as associations across the country seek more New Zealand-specific support and resources to navigate industry challenges and opportunities, McMorran said.

About NZSAE

The New Zealand Society of Association Executives (NZSAE) Te Hapori o nga Kaiwhakahaere Hononga o is the premier organisation for association professionals in New Zealand. NZSAE offers resources, education, networking, and events that are tailored to the unique needs of New Zealand’s membership organisations.

