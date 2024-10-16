Four Caught Illegally Whitebaiting During Joint Operation In Southland

Four Southland men are in the deep end following a joint operation at the Waiau river mouth yesterday.

With two weeks until the end of the whitebaiting season, Police and the Department of Conservation completed compliance checks at the Waiau river mouth between 10pm and 1am last night.

This is part of Operation Inaka, a joint operation between Police, the Department of Conservation, Fisheries New Zealand, and Te Rūnaka o Ōraka-Aparima.

“The aim of this operation is to target and apprehend offenders who are partaking in illegal activity by fishing outside the legal fishing hours, participating in anti-social behaviours, or driving impaired,” says Western Southland Area Response Manager Senior Sergeant Pete Graham.

“Four local men were discovered fishing outside of the regulated hours while we were conducting our compliance checks last night. Their nets were seized, and they will face enforcement by the Department of Conservation.”

Penalties for people found illegally fishing whitebait can include having their fishing equipment seized and possibly destructed, while any whitebait caught would be returned to the river. They can also face a $400 fine or court prosecution.

“Although this is a disappointing result, previous compliance checks on Sunday 18 August resulted in no issues and Police did not observe anyone illegally fishing before the beginning of the whitebaiting season on 1 September."

Police and the Department of Conservation will continue to work together over the whitebaiting season to monitor any unlawful fishing, or antisocial behaviour.

“To avoid any confusion, we encourage all whitebaiters to educate themselves on the rules and regulations to ensure their 2024 whitebaiting season goes swimmingly.”

The whitebaiting fishing season for New Zealand, the fishing season is between 1 September and 30 October. For the Chatham Islands, it is from 1 December to the last day of February.

Whitebaiting is only permitted on these days between 5am to 8pm, or 6am to 9pm during New Zealand daylight saving. Any whitebaiting outside of these times is illegal.

“It is important all whitebaiters comply with the whitebait fishing regulations as this will help sustainably manage this precious taonga,” said John McCarroll, Department of Conservation Operations Manager, Murihiku District.

If you see illegal or suspicious activity this whitebaiting season, please call Police immediately on 111.

You can also report information on 105 after the fact, and anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Information is available on the Department of Conservation Whitebaiting website [1].

