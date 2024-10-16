No Escape From Eagle’s Prying Eyes

Police arrested a gang member in east Auckland early this morning, after disturbing his dangerous late-night ride along the Southern Motorway.

Auckland City Central Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Dave Plunkett, says a Police unit noticed a speeding motorcycle in Grafton just before midnight.

“Police signalled for the rider to stop but he fled at speeds well over the legal road limit. We did not pursue the motorbike, due to this dangerous manner of driving.

“However, the Police Eagle helicopter was deployed to the area and observed the motorbike as it exited the motorway towards Mount Wellington, and to an address on Panama Road.

“Eagle directed Police ground staff to the address, where the alleged motorbike rider met them the gate and led them to the suspected motorbike in a garage.”

The bike was impounded for six months along with another motorbike in the garage, that had multiple alerts for fleeing Police.

The alleged rider, a 45-year-old patched Head Hunters gang member, was summoned to the Auckland District Court where he will face charges of failing to stop and dangerous driving.

“This incident shows once again that we have no tolerance for reckless driving behaviour that puts other road users at risk,” Senior Sergeant Plunkett says.

“Thanks to the good work of all Police staff involved, the rider will be held to account.”

