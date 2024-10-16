Property Brokers Hawke's Bay Charity Auction Raises Over $90,000 For Local Causes

(Photo/Supplied)

The Property Brokers Hawke's Bay Charity Auction celebrated a monumental success this year, raising more than $90,000 for local charities and the community fund. The 18th annual event, held on Friday, 11th October, at the Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre, attracted a crowd of 350 enthusiastic attendees who bid generously on an array of sensational items and experiences.

Beneficiaries of the funds include the Hawke’s Bay Cancer Society, the Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust, and the Property Brokers Hawke’s Bay Make a Difference Fund .

"It's pretty special to see people rally together, step in, and raise much-needed funds for some of the most vulnerable in our community," said Property Brokers Managing Director Guy Mordaunt. "Eighteen years ago, we ran the first Property Brokers Hawke's Bay Charity Auction - it started on a whim and was held in the car park of our Hastings office, which was an old house. It's now become an iconic Hawke's Bay calendar event. We are incredibly proud of the efforts of our team and delighted with the continuous support from the Hawke's Bay community."

The evening launched into life with Mordaunt, Hawke's Bay Regional Manager Joe Snee, Napier Area Manager Grant Bailey, and Residential Sales Consultant Kevin Waggs igniting the room. They kicked off the auction in explosive style, leaving the crowd bidding up a storm and laughing the night away.

"It was another really successful event; hundreds of people came together at the Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre to have a great time and bid up large," said Snee. "This amazing result wouldn't have been possible without the hard work of the incredible Property Brokers team, our generous sponsors and supporters, and the wonderful Hawke's Bay community who put their hands in their pockets to support these wonderful causes."

The auction featured 38 main items and an additional 37 in a silent auction, boasting an impressive array of offerings. Highlights included:

An exclusive opportunity to use McLean Park for a personal cricket match, generously donated by the Napier City Council.

A 1992 New Zealand–South Africa Rugby Tour woollen jersey.

A Briggs L0206 race experience at the CCR Raceway.

Paintings by renowned artist Dali Susanto.

A waka experience aboard Te Matau a Māui in Ahuriri for up to 20 people.

An All Blacks rugby jersey signed by the current 2024 team and coach.

A standout moment of the night was when Property Brokers' own Robyn Bastin's painting, titled It's a Secret, was auctioned. Initially selling for $2,000, the artwork was re-donated by the winning bidder, who generously bid again, raising an additional $3,100. Remarkably, the winning bidder was the same bidder who re-donated the lot!

The Property Brokers Hawke's Bay Charity Auction has become a staple event in the community, reflecting the generosity and spirit of Hawke's Bay residents. The funds raised will make a significant impact on local charities and community initiatives.

