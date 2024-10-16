NZDF's Latest Update On HMNZS Manawanui
- Three containers from the ship remain out on the reef. The team has emptied one of the containers and one was already empty.
- The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) task group ashore and Maritime NZ have confirmed that so far no pollution has been found on the shorelines, nor any deceased wildlife.
- The NZDF continues to conduct daily beach surveys together with local authorities and have not found any evidence of pollution or fuel affecting the shoreline.
- RNZAF uncrewed aerial vehicles have been assisting with shoreline surveys.
- Diving continues with a focus on damage assessment and obtaining imagery to aid in the investigation and containment.
- An RNZAF P-8A Poseidon and crew have conducted several surveillance flights to provide imagery and assessments of the site.
- Tomorrow HMNZS Canterbury will arrive in Apia harbour to support the Government of Samoa’s hosting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. The ship is also transporting equipment that can assist in our ongoing response.