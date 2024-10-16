Update - Homicide Inquiry, Te Awamutu

Enquiries into the death of a man in Te Awamutu overnight are continuing this afternoon.

The two people arrested at the scene have now been released, however continue to assist us with our enquiries.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Friday and Police expect this will inform next steps.

However, we can confirm we are currently not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

Police are still working to ascertain the full circumstances of what occurred, and would like to speak to anyone who might have witnessed this incident who has not yet come forward.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241016/0455.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

