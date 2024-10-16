Connection And Self-Care For Social Sector Practitioners

Rotorua, New Zealand – In a community where social workers, community leaders, and youth workers are increasingly stretched thin, the Bellbird Conference: Encourage the Heart, Ignite the Soul offers a much-needed day of reflection, learning, and self-care. Hosted by the Bellbird Charitable Trust, the conference will be held next month in Rotorua.

The Bellbird Conference is designed to support those who care for our communities by providing a space to learn, reflect, and feel appreciated.

“We know that our community kaimahi give so much to others, but often don’t take the time to care for themselves,” said Felicity Jansonius- Bidois, Bellbird Charitable Trust board member and conference organiser. “This day is about giving back to those who support our communities.”

The conference will feature 6 workshop options, 3 lecture options and keynote speakers, designed to provide practical tools for professional growth, including sessions on advocacy, motivation, leadership and self-care.

Keynote speaker Rachael Bell, founder of the Bellbird Charitable Trust, will speak on staying motivated and inspired in community work. “This conference is about reconnecting with why we do what we do, and taking time to reflect, recharge, and reignite that passion. When we care for ourselves, we’re better equipped to care for others."

Attendees will also have the opportunity to network and connect with peers, building a supportive community of local practitioners. The Bellbird Conference is proudly supported by Rotorua Trust, whose generous backing has made this event possible.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 22 November 2024

Location: Distinction Hotel, Rotorua

Tickets: Limited availability – ticket link: https://bellbird.net.nz/event/conference2024/#tribe-tickets__tickets-form

