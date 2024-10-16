Communities Repeatedly Hit Hard By Storms: New Claims Data Highlight Urgent Need For Climate Adaptation & Risk Reduction

New claims data from AMI, State and NZI shows 19 natural hazard events occurred during autumn and winter this year, with storms making up 78% of natural hazard-related claims.

While the number of claims overall was fewer than in recent previous periods, the data reflects the volatile nature of our weather, with storms continuing to batter those regions still bearing the scars of flooding events like the North Island floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

The sixth issue of the Wild Weather Tracker shows that Hawke’s Bay was the fourth most affected region by storms over the six-month period with the North Island accounting for around 84% of storm claims.

AMI, State and NZI CEO Amanda Whiting says: “The weather events of autumn and winter this year have been extensive, causing millions of dollars in damage. We have seen firsthand the devastating impacts of a warmer winter climate through flooding in towns such as Pahīatua, Wainuiomata and Wairoa.

“In just the last fortnight a local state of emergency was declared in Dunedin. The city observed its wettest day in over a century, as residents evacuated their homes. While our response for this event is ongoing, this significant storm, to date, has resulted in over 600 claims, impacting a community previously hit hard by flooding. We will be working hard to help our customers who have been affected by this event in the weeks and months ahead.

“New Zealand’s geology, rivers, oceans and subtropical-to-cooler climate all combine to make one of the world’s riskiest locations for natural hazards. This is why, for over a decade, we have been clear that New Zealand needs to take urgent action to keep people safe from the impacts of natural hazards and climate change. We cannot control when the next disaster will strike, but we can move beyond seeing them as surprising or exceptional.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The country’s approach to natural hazards favours response and recovery over investing in risk reduction and resilience, and this approach is not keeping pace with the growing risk. The result is watching some of our most exposed communities being repeatedly devastated by natural hazards. While these communities show great resilience, the emotional toll that these events take on New Zealanders is all too apparent.

“The Finance and Expenditure Committee report on climate adaptation[1] does a good job of describing the problem our country faces, and it outlines some sensible recommendations. We now need to see the recommendations turn into actions, so New Zealanders will have more certainty on how the impact of the natural hazards they face can be reduced.

“Ultimately, this requires strong consistent leadership from government to guide a much stronger focus on risk reduction, and for all of us to proactively work together to reduce the impacts of climate change and keep our communities safe.

“We will continue playing our part as a strong, reliable, and sustainable insurer to ensure our most exposed communities are not left stranded,” says Amanda Whiting.

[1] Climate adaptation inquiry completed - New Zealand Parliament (www.parliament.nz): https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/sc/committees-press-releases/climate-adaptation-inquiry-completed/

Please note: The recent Dunedin weather event occurred outside of the reporting period of this Wild Weather Tracker, which spans from 1 March 2024 to 31 August 2024. The data from this event will be included in the next edition of the Wild Weather Tracker.

© Scoop Media

