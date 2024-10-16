VML Partners With Kaibosh To Launch 'Rescued By Kaibosh' Campaign

VML, a leading marketing agency, has joined forces with Kaibosh, Aotearoa's first dedicated rescue charity, to launch the 'Rescued by Kaibosh' campaign. This initiative aims to combat food waste, alleviate food poverty, and fight climate change across New Zealand.

The campaign creatively repurposes unused media space, generously provided by media partners, to spread its message. VML has developed the campaign's visuals using recycled materials such as magazine clippings, embodying the campaign's core principle that good things should never go to waste.

"At Kaibosh, we believe that rescuing good food is not just about reducing waste—it's about nourishing our communities and protecting our planet. With VML's support, we're amplifying our message and inviting more Kiwis to join us by donating to our mission.,” said Susie Robertson, CE of Kaibosh.

The campaign highlights how donations to Kaibosh directly contribute to:

1. Rescuing surplus food that would otherwise be wasted

2. Distributing this food to those in need, addressing food poverty 3. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with food waste.

Kaibosh operates in the greater Wellington region, serving communities in Wellington City, the Hutt Valley and Kapiti-Horowhenua. Donations will have a direct local impact, helping Kaibosh support community partners and rescue more good kai for local whānau.

Fleur Head, Managing Director at VML New Zealand, stated, "We're committed to driving positive change in Aotearoa. By supporting Kaibosh, we're not just talking about sustainability—we're actively contributing to it. This campaign represents our vision of using creativity and media for meaningful impact."

The 'Rescued by Kaibosh' campaign launches today, with a call for year-round support to sustain Kaibosh's vital work. New Zealanders are encouraged to donate and spread the word, ensuring that good food—and the opportunity to make a difference—never goes to waste.

For more information about Kaibosh and how to donate, please visit kaibosh.org.nz

About Kaibosh

Kaibosh is Aotearoa New Zealand’s first dedicated food rescue, founded in 2008 in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington. Their mission is to be the link between the food industry and community groups who help people who are struggling. By rescuing and redistributing surplus food, Kaibosh connects excess food with those who need it most, creating a win-win situation for our communities and our environment.

© Scoop Media

