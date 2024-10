UPDATE 6.45 PM: State Highway 65, Maruia To Shenandoah, Closed Following Truck Crash (HIGHWAY HAS REOPENED)

The crash scene has been cleared and State Highway 65 is now open to traffic.

However, the road is restricted to one lane at Shenandoah Stream Bridge and is under stop/go traffic lights. A 30 km/h temporary speed limit is also in place.

Drivers are urged to take care when travelling through the crash site and follow traffic management requirements.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media