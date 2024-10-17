Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Day Drinkers Beware, Don’t Drive

Thursday, 17 October 2024, 12:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Motorists in Northland can expect to be breath tested at any time, day or night, as part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on drink driving in the region.

Northland Road Policing Manager, Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett, says day drinking and driving is a significant safety issue for Northlanders.

“We are catching out drivers who are well over the limit at all times of the day, and not just when the sun goes down.

“Yesterday, a person was stopped at a checkpoint at 9am and blew more than three times the legal limit.

“Recently, we breath tested a person just before 3pm near a school, and their breath test reading was well over twice the legal limit.”

Inspector Fitchett says drivers in Northland can expect to see checkpoints anywhere at any time.

“Make no mistake, these drivers are out there, and we want our communities to know they are putting everyone in harm’s way with this reckless behaviour.

“As we head to work and school, we are sharing the road with these drivers. 

“Checkpoints are a vital tool for preventing harm on our roads and apprehending those drivers who put us all at risk.

“It’s very simple really, if you drink alcohol to excess during the day, or at any other time, please don’t drive. And if you do, expect to be breath tested by Police.”

