Driving A Great Cause

Police staff from Waikato and Central Districts supported Race4Life events across the country. (Photo/ Rob Neil, New Zealand Police)

It’s not every day you get to pursue a Ferrari around a racetrack and bring joy to those with life-limiting illnesses.

But staff in Waikato and Central Police districts recently got the humbling opportunity to be part of the Race4Life day, bringing their cars to the track for a day of high-octane fun.

Race4Life is a charity which has been operating for about 15 years, providing a day of joy and fun for palliative care patients and their families throughout New Zealand.

The non-profit charity hosts three track days a year bringing race and prestige cars, motorcycles, trucks, tractors, helicopters and police vehicles to race on the tarmac of Teretonga Park Raceway in Invercargill, Hampton Downs in Waikato, and Manfeild in Feilding.

The trust was established in 2015 to enable people in palliative care and their families to realise their dreams and help create memorable experiences and memories with their families.

Waikato West School Community officers Constables Thomas Pearse and Kat Payne, pictured right, recently took part in the day at Hampton Downs.

“It was the most amazing experience and such an honour to be a part of," says Kat. "It was a reminder to live life to the fullest and never take your health for granted.

“It blew me away knowing that everything on the day was donated and with so much joy. The Ferraris, for example, had come all the way from Wellington, with the owners saying ‘It's so nice to be able to give back’.”

Kat and Tom set up a 'pursuit' of two Ferraris around the track, with the winners getting extended rides in a Ferrari for the day.

The day is a special time for those taking part – a welcome distraction and a chance to share in some fun with their families. And the line for the police cars was as long as for the Ferraris, McLarens, Porsches, and Bentleys!

“It’s a reminder that there are still a lot of good people in this world that care about others.”

Manawatū Youth and Community Sergeant William Mafi and Constables Connor Sparkes and Sash De Laborde, pictured right, supported the event at Manfeild and had an awesome time.

“It was a positive day for the patients and their whānau,” says Connor.

“Despite going through one of the hardest challenges in their lives, the entire day had an upbeat vibe, and it was an opportunity for everyone to just enjoy themselves.

“People came from all over the North Island, and it was a pleasure to talk with them and hear their stories.”

The 2024 Teretonga Park day was held in March, and Hampton Downs and Manfeild more recently in September and October.

Constable Connor Sparkes and a patient having fun at Feilding's Manfeild track. (Photo/ Rob Neil, New Zealand Police)

Race4Life General Manager Viv James says it’s a privilege to coordinate and to experience first-hand the kindness and generosity of so many on so many different levels.

“The day itself is has a certain magic about it,” says Viv.

“The old Christian adage of ‘it is in giving that we receive’ is alive and thriving on this stunning day.

“Some of the service providers and drivers have been loyal to this event since 2008, when I started the event while still working at Mercy Hospice.

“The support and loyalty are unsurpassed – I think this is the case because of the joy it brings to everyone, no matter what role they play on the day.”

