Hints Of Summer Over The Weekend

Thursday, 17 October 2024, 2:35 pm
Forecast: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 17th - Sunday 20th October

MetService is forecasting settled weather over the weekend – a dry spell which may be long awaited in those parts of the country who have already broken their monthly rainfall record for October, such as southern regions of the South Island.

Hints of summer are in the air, with an area of high pressure over Aotearoa New Zealand. Warm afternoons and light northerly winds set the tone for a great weekend for most, but it should be noted that conditions are not entirely cloud-free.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor details, “The ridge of high pressure over the country does a great job of preventing – or blocking – the progression of an area of low pressure sitting in the Tasman Sea. However, as these areas gradually move eastwards, some tendrils of the low make it to our western shores as brief showers and cloudy periods although there will be plenty of blue skies in between.”

Afternoon showers are also expected about inland areas over the weekend, another indicator of a shift towards summer weather patterns. Green thumbs will be able to swing into action with their spring planting this weekend, and early summer-like temperatures will be felt as the weekend comes to a close. Maximum temperatures are forecast to reach the low twenties about the lower South Island.

O’Connor adds, “These warmer, drier conditions are also expected to continue into the week ahead, but it is still too early to offer a definitive outlook for the upcoming long weekend. However, there are indications for warm temperatures to kick off the (extra) long weekend about Hawke’s Bay”.

© Scoop Media

