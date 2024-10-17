Future Pathways Expo 2024

The Future Pathways 2024 career expo is almost here. Join us on Tuesday 22 October, from 10am to 2pm at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō.

Photo taken at last year’s expo – Future Pathways Expo 2023. (Photo/Supplied)

This event is a fantastic opportunity for young people to connect with local and national employers, training providers, and support services. Explore interactive stalls featuring hands-on challenges, virtual reality experiences, and simulators designed to give you a taste of different careers.

Future Pathways is brought to you by the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ), with support from the Ministry of Social Development and other community partners.

With over 40 organisations attending, including Te Whatu Ora MidCentral, New Zealand Police, Massey University, RJ’s Confectionery, Goodman Contractors, and many more, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a physically active role, a people-focused job, or exploring your options.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “We’re thrilled to bring the Future Pathways Expo to our community again this year. It’s an incredible opportunity for young people to engage directly with employers and training providers and explore the diverse career options available. It’s about finding the right fit and building a future that excites and inspires.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This event is free and open to everyone. Whether you’re seeking immediate job opportunities, exploring study options, or simply curious about what’s out there, Future Pathways is the place to start your journey.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday 22 October 2024

Time: 10am to 2pm

Location: Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10 Bath Street, Levin

© Scoop Media

