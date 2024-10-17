The Second Annual Tuia Event Champions Intergenerational Success For Māori In The Billion-dollar Service Sector

Hinerangi Edwards with Panel (Photo/Supplied)

AUCKLAND, Thursday 17 October 2024: The countdown to Tuia 2024 has begun, and in less than a week Māori leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators will gather in Hamilton for an event focused on providing insights and mobilising action that will shape Māori business and industry for future generations.

There has been a transformative shift in the country’s population, with one million people identifying as Māori and nearly 30 per cent of New Zealanders under 25 as Māori. The Service sector contributes over $120 billion yearly to the GDP, which accounts for about 30 per cent of our country’s economic activity. Within the Service sector are an estimated 130,000 Māori, including around 7,000 Māori-owned businesses contributing over $14 billion in GDP. This represents a significant pillar of New Zealand businesses and the future workforce, with the Māori economy valued at $70 billion in GDP.

Tuia 2024 is hosted by Ringa Hora, one of six industry-led workforce development councils established to ensure that vocational education meets industry needs and gives a stronger voice to Māori business and iwi development through qualification development and skills leadership. With sessions structured around the Māori economy, mobilising Māori business and mokopuna futures, the event will explore the journey of Māori industry, recognise excellence, and drive innovation to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for our mokopuna.

Ringa Hora Poumatua, Ben Ngaia, says, "Tuia 2024 is an opportunity for attendees to celebrate the achievements of Māori, learn from our shared experiences, and mobilise for a prosperous future. We know vocational education plays an important part in building the skills of our future workforce to help our mokopuna achieve success."

Ringa Hora will welcome the attendees and a premium lineup of speakers on the day: Tahu Kukutai, Professor of Demography at the National Institute of Demographic and Economic Analysis, University of Waikato, Tahana Tippet-Tapsell, General Manager of Culture and Legacy at Tūaropaki Trust, James Whetu, Consultant and Owner Operator of Durham Street Precinct in Ngāruawāhia, Brittany Teei, board member of Whāriki Māori business network and Poutama Trust, Anton Matthews, business owner of Hustle Group and advocate for Te Reo Māori, and Dan Te Whenua Walker, experienced business development leader for Microsoft and Deputy Chair of Māori Tourism.

Keynote speaker Tahu Kukutai says, "Our current data tells a powerful story of Māori resilience—today, with a population nearing one million, Māori are a thriving, youthful force in Aotearoa. With Māori comprising a growing share of those entering the workforce, the smart move is to plan for this future”.

Ringa Hora will also present a preview of their research, Tirohia ki Tua, which delves into the profound impact Māori have had on the Service sector and the success of Māori entrepreneurship through applying Te Ao Māori values, while capturing the aspirations of attendees for their mokopuna.

"As Māori, our potential within the Service sector is limitless, and Tirohia ki Tua offers an opportunity to reflect on our entrepreneurial legacy and envision the future we’re building for our mokopuna," says Camilla Karehana, Strategic Advisor Māori.

