Police Investigating Suspicious Death In Levin
Police are investigating after a man was found deceased at Muaūpoko Park near Lake Horowhenua in Levin yesterday afternoon.
Police were called at 5.40pm yesterday, after the man was located in a building at the park.
At this early stage of our enquiries the man’s death is being treated as suspicious, pending the results of a post mortem which will take place in the coming days.
A scene guard is in place in Muaūpoko Park and Levin residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area as a scene examination and other enquiries are carried out.
If anyone has information which they think might be relevant to our enquiries, please update us online [1] or call 105.
Please use the reference number 241017/7823.