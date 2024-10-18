Police Investigating Suspicious Death In Levin

Police are investigating after a man was found deceased at Muaūpoko Park near Lake Horowhenua in Levin yesterday afternoon.

Police were called at 5.40pm yesterday, after the man was located in a building at the park.

At this early stage of our enquiries the man’s death is being treated as suspicious, pending the results of a post mortem which will take place in the coming days.

A scene guard is in place in Muaūpoko Park and Levin residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area as a scene examination and other enquiries are carried out.

If anyone has information which they think might be relevant to our enquiries, please update us online [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241017/7823.

- Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan, Central District Criminal Investigations Manager

