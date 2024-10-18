Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Investigating Suspicious Death In Levin

Friday, 18 October 2024, 9:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are investigating after a man was found deceased at Muaūpoko Park near Lake Horowhenua in Levin yesterday afternoon.

Police were called at 5.40pm yesterday, after the man was located in a building at the park.

At this early stage of our enquiries the man’s death is being treated as suspicious, pending the results of a post mortem which will take place in the coming days.

A scene guard is in place in Muaūpoko Park and Levin residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area as a scene examination and other enquiries are carried out.

If anyone has information which they think might be relevant to our enquiries, please update us online [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241017/7823.

- Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan, Central District Criminal Investigations Manager

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 