Bureaucrat Costs Balloon To More Than $6.5 Billion Dollars

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling the Public Service Commission’s recent figures posted in an RNZ article “a failure of the coalition to get spending back on track”. The figures show bureaucrat salary costs have increased to more than $6.5 billion, an increase of 5.3 percent.

Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“This Government was elected on a promise to put the country’s finances ‘back on track’. However, after going off of these figures, their one year report card would have a big fat ‘F’."

“New Zealand is still seeing bureaucrats’ salaries balloon much quicker than growth in the private sector. We can’t afford to keep squeezing the productive sectors of the economy to funnel cash into the pockets of bureaucrats who are already failing to deliver value for taxpayers’ money.”

“It’s time for this government to stop pumping so much into armies of spin doctors, put the hardworking private-sector taxpayers actually providing for their paycheques first, and deliver on the promise they made to voters last year to put spending ‘back on track’.”

NOTES:

