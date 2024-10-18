Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bureaucrat Costs Balloon To More Than $6.5 Billion Dollars

Friday, 18 October 2024, 10:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling the Public Service Commission’s recent figures posted in an RNZ article “a failure of the coalition to get spending back on track”. The figures show bureaucrat salary costs have increased to more than $6.5 billion, an increase of 5.3 percent.

Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“This Government was elected on a promise to put the country’s finances ‘back on track’. However, after going off of these figures, their one year report card would have a big fat ‘F’."

“New Zealand is still seeing bureaucrats’ salaries balloon much quicker than growth in the private sector. We can’t afford to keep squeezing the productive sectors of the economy to funnel cash into the pockets of bureaucrats who are already failing to deliver value for taxpayers’ money.”

“It’s time for this government to stop pumping so much into armies of spin doctors, put the hardworking private-sector taxpayers actually providing for their paycheques first, and deliver on the promise they made to voters last year to put spending ‘back on track’.”

NOTES:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 