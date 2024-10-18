Murder Charge Laid After Man Found Critically Injured In Whangamarino Dies

A 32-year-old Auckland man has been charged with murder, following the death of a man found critically injured on Hampton Downs Road, Whangamarino earlier this week. The victim, a 43-year-old man, had been transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition and tragically has since passed away. A 32-year-old man was arrested in Papakura last night (17 October) and will be appearing in Manukau District Court today.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who was travelling on Hampton Downs Road between 10pm on Sunday 13 October and 1am on 14 October, particularly if you have dashcam footage.

If you can help, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241014/2225.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke

