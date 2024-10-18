Nowhere To Hide: Five In Custody Following Flees

Police in Counties Manukau South have taken four teenagers into custody following a fleeing driver incident overnight.

At about 1.30am, officers attempted to stop a Nissan Wingroad driving at excessive speed along Grove Road, Takanini.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says the vehicle failed to stop and the unit elected not to pursue.

“Enquiries with the registered owner confirmed the vehicle had been stolen.

“Ten minutes later the vehicle was sighted travelling on Dominion Road, Papakura.”

Inspector Hoyes says the Police Eagle helicopter quickly got overhead and followed the vehicle as it drove to Tilbrook Place where it was abandoned and the group fled on foot.

“The youths were seen running into a property on Hethdale Crescent where they attempted to hide in the garage, but were taken into custody without incident.

“This was a great outcome from our staff last night and another great example of multiple Police resources successfully working together.”

Four youths, aged 13-14, have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

Meanwhile, Police in Pakuranga attempted to stop a speeding vehicle travelling on Pakuranga Road at about 3.18am.

Counties Manukau East Area Commander, Inspector Rod Honan, says Police did not pursue the vehicle and instead called on air support to assist.

“Eagle located the vehicle parked in the driveway of a Hillside Road, Mt Wellington address.

“A male was then observed hiding in a construction site, where officers have quickly taken him into custody.

“Police are often being called to incidents of this nature, however we hope the public are reassured that we are continuously holding those involved to account.”

A 32-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, failing to stop, unlicensed driver failing to comply with probation and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

