Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nowhere To Hide: Five In Custody Following Flees

Friday, 18 October 2024, 10:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police in Counties Manukau South have taken four teenagers into custody following a fleeing driver incident overnight.

At about 1.30am, officers attempted to stop a Nissan Wingroad driving at excessive speed along Grove Road, Takanini.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says the vehicle failed to stop and the unit elected not to pursue.

“Enquiries with the registered owner confirmed the vehicle had been stolen.

“Ten minutes later the vehicle was sighted travelling on Dominion Road, Papakura.”

Inspector Hoyes says the Police Eagle helicopter quickly got overhead and followed the vehicle as it drove to Tilbrook Place where it was abandoned and the group fled on foot.

“The youths were seen running into a property on Hethdale Crescent where they attempted to hide in the garage, but were taken into custody without incident.

“This was a great outcome from our staff last night and another great example of multiple Police resources successfully working together.”

Four youths, aged 13-14, have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

Meanwhile, Police in Pakuranga attempted to stop a speeding vehicle travelling on Pakuranga Road at about 3.18am.

Counties Manukau East Area Commander, Inspector Rod Honan, says Police did not pursue the vehicle and instead called on air support to assist.

“Eagle located the vehicle parked in the driveway of a Hillside Road, Mt Wellington address.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“A male was then observed hiding in a construction site, where officers have quickly taken him into custody.

“Police are often being called to incidents of this nature, however we hope the public are reassured that we are continuously holding those involved to account.”

A 32-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, failing to stop, unlicensed driver failing to comply with probation and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 