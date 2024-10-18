Chilean Needle Grass Returns

Chilean Needle Grass (Photo/Supplied)

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is urging landowners to remain vigilant and protect their farms, as Chilean needle grass is appearing earlier than usual this season.

Regional Council Catchment Management Lead Biosecurity Matt Short says that reported sightings of Chilean needle grass from the community will play a crucial role in the long-term management of this pest.

“We are seeing the grass starting to show a seed head earlier than usual in places, but the bulk of the plants will come to seed within November and December. During this time, they’re easy to spot due to their large, drooping form and purple seed heads. As summer progresses, the plant and seed head turn a straw colour, making identification more difficult especially when compared to other grasses. Now is the time to keep your eyes peeled for this nasty pest plant.”

“To best manage Chilean needle grass, it’s vital that landowners, particularly farmers, inform us if they find this pest on their property. Once it establishes, it spreads quickly and thrives in dry, hilly areas, outcompeting desirable pastures and damaging productive grassland. Tackling new populations early is essential for managing its potential spread.”

“If you suspect you’ve found Chilean needle grass anywhere in the region, please report this to the Regional Council immediately. Our biosecurity team can visit your property and advise on a plan with appropriate control methods.”

“Our team are actively surveying Chilean needle grass across the region, and we are implementing a regional control programme to manage known infestations in the coming months.”

Chilean needle grass can also create a raft of agricultural and economic challenges for the farming community, particularly its impact on livestock, dogs, and horses. The seeds are sharp and can cause injuries when they penetrate hides, wool, and skin. They can also enter the eyes of farm animals, potentially leading to blindness.

To report a Chilean needle grass sighting, visit hbrc.govt.nz and search #pesthub, or contact the Regional Council biosecurity team on 06 835 9200.

