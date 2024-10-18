Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Failure To Declare Income Results In Home Detention

Friday, 18 October 2024, 12:07 pm
Press Release: Inland Revenue Department

16 October 2024An Auckland man who failed to declare income from building work has been sentenced to a year’s home detention.

Kahdim Ali was sentenced in the Manukau District Court on October 4 after pleading guilty to 35 charges including evading or attempting to evade the assessment or payment of personal income tax, GST as well as income tax and GST of his company.

Ali worked in the construction sector for more than a decade.

Inland Revenue began investigating his tax affairs after it became known in a related investigation that he was receiving large sums of cash from clients in the building industry but wasn’t declaring that money in tax returns. The investigation was extended to include the tax affairs of his company A1 Projects Limited (A1).

Ali used a tax agent for all his personal and business tax returns and in 2009, 2010 and 2013 declared nil income. Income declared for 2011 and 2012 was only PAYE based salary and in 2014 and 2015 the returns show only shareholder salary received from A1.

Ali claimed he provided his tax agent with the bank account to include the income in tax returns and also claimed he had provided the tax agent with all supplier invoices. Both claims turned out to be false.

He only provided his agent with A1’s bank account statements for the completion of all tax returns, when in fact the majority of income was being deposited into a personal bank account. This resulted in false income tax and GST returns being filed for A1, as well as false personal income tax returns.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

He also did not file any personal GST returns despite collecting a substantial amount of GST through his building contracts.

The total taxes Kahdim Ali evaded was: 
• Personal income tax = $212,581.70 
• Personal GST = $78,404.23 
• A1’s income tax = $30,022.95 
• A1’s GST = $27,538.08

TOTAL = $348,546.96

In 2019 Ali was adjudged bankrupt and in 2023 the Official Assignee paid Inland Revenue $210,000 of the debt. After accounting for some minor amounts received in 2017, the remaining unrecovered tax shortfall was $135,073, which Ali paid in full a week before sentencing.

As well as home detention, Ali was also sentenced to 200 hours community work.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Inland Revenue Department on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 