Hamilton's High Hopes For All Whites After Thrilling 4 – 0 Victory

Photo of Chris Wood taken by New Zealand Football.

The All Whites are riding high after a commanding 4-0 victory against Malaysia, and they’re set to bring that winning momentum to Hamilton next month for their much-anticipated FIFA World Cup qualifier against Vanuatu.

The match, scheduled for 15 November, will be held at FMG Stadium Waikato, making this a pivotal step in the All Whites' journey to secure their place in the World Cup. Local fans are eager to see their national team in action, and after Monday’s performance, anticipation is at an all-time high.

Chances to play on home soil have become very rare for the All Whites in recent times, playing just three times at home since late 2022 in this World Cup cycle. The upcoming game marks the first match for Hamilton.

“This victory sets the tone for what we expect will be an exciting game here in Hamilton,” said Councillor Mark Donovan, Hamilton's Sports Ambassador.

“We’re proud to host the All Whites and give fans the opportunity to cheer them on as they take one step closer to World Cup qualification.”

Adding to the entertainment, the curtain raiser will feature see Samoa v Tahiti, ensuring a full afternoon of international football for fans to enjoy.

The top two sides in Group A and B will progress to the semi-finals, with the winners progressing to the final, all set to be played in Aotearoa New Zealand in March 2025.

