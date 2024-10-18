Graeme Dingle Foundation’s National Excellence Awards: A Night Of Inspiration And Recognition

All award winners (Photo/Supplied)

The Graeme Dingle Foundation, a youth development charity with a 30-year history of empowering young New Zealanders, celebrated its annual National Excellence Awards at the Hyundai Marine Sports Centre on October 17th.

This much-anticipated event shone a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of tamariki and rangatahi who have demonstrated exceptional courage, resilience, and leadership over the past year.

A highlight of the evening was the prestigious Sir Edmund Hillary Achievement Award, which this year honoured Spencer McNeil, a Project K alumni from Western Bay of Plenty. Spencer’s outstanding contributions to employment, leadership, and community engagement exemplify the impact of the Foundation's programmes.

Spencer McNeil, owner of Barber Spence & Co, spoke at the event highlighting the positive impact Project K had on him.

“If I didn’t do Project K, I actually don’t know where I would be. I was so lost, hanging out with the wrong people and was not happy in myself. The Project K course pushed me to do things I would never have done and opened doors to me finding a new level of myself, and finding my true potential. I cannot recommend Project K enough - it taught me so much about life and myself.” McNeil shared.

The Foundation’s youth development programmes—Kiwi Can, Stars, Career Navigator, and Project K—each played a pivotal role in the success stories celebrated, highlighting the diverse ways the Foundation equips young people with the skills and resilience needed to thrive.

Reflecting on the event, Foundation CEO Jo Malcolm-Black says “Change isn’t linear and it doesn’t follow a schedule set by others. This event is a powerful reminder of what is possible when we give young people the tools and opportunities to realise their potential. Tamariki and rangatahi are the changemakers of tomorrow, and their journeys inspire us all to continue working towards a brighter future. The role of supporters is to give rangatahi the biggest shout out we can, in whatever way we can.”

Jo Malcolm-Black invites the public to celebrate the National Excellence Awards winners and support the Graeme Dingle Foundation’s ongoing work by visiting dinglefoundation.org.nz

Award Winners List:

Sir Edmund Hillary Achievement Award

Spencer McNeil – Western Bay of Plenty

Stars – Outstanding Contribution from a Peer Mentor

Sponsored by Stride

Grace Motusaga - Auckland

Stars – Outstanding Contribution from a Peer Mentor

Sponsored by Stride

Inga Hiko - Auckland

Stars – Outstanding Contribution from a Peer Mentor

Sponsored by Stride

Jacqueline Colliar - Waikato

Stars – Outstanding Contribution from a Peer Mentor

Sponsored by Stride

Akshita Saxena – Western Bay of Plenty

Career Navigator – Outstanding Achievement of a Participant

Sponsored by AIG

Finn Mckenzie - Marlborough

Career Navigator – Outstanding Achievement of a Participant

Sponsored by AIG

Corbin Blackett - Waikato

Project K Excellence Award

Sponsored by Kathmandu

Cruz Iako - Auckland

Project K Excellence Award

Sponsored by Kathmandu

Layla Mckenzie - Western Bay of Plenty

Project K Excellence Award

Sponsored by Kathmandu

Will Kelly-Harding – Western Bay of Plenty

Project K Excellence Award

Sponsored by Kathmandu

Bronté Woolley – Canterbury

Kiwi Can - Outstanding School Award

Sponsored by NZ Steel

Fairhaven School – Western Bay of Plenty

Kiwi Can – Outstanding Leader Award

Sponsored by Bidfood

Jeremy Birchall – Far North

Outstanding Secondary School Award

Hornby High School - Canterbury

Best Community Project Award

Sponsored by Mitre 10

Bay of Islands College – Far North

Outstanding Staff Award

Sian Neary - Canterbury

Outstanding Staff Award

Terry Faleva’ai - Waikato

Outstanding Volunteer Award

Matthew Preece - Marlborough

About the Graeme Dingle Foundation

The Graeme Dingle Foundation is youth charity named in recognition of Kiwi adventurer Sir Graeme Dingle who founded the not-for-profit organisation alongside Jo-anne Wilkinson Lady Dingle in 1995.

Sir Graeme and Jo-anne Wilkinson, Lady Dingle had a vision to improve New Zealand's negative youth statistics. They have helped over 385,000 young Kiwis be more confident, find purpose and direction, and achieve success.

An Infometrics report in 2024 found that every $1 invested in the Graeme Dingle Foundation’s programmes equals a $10.50 return to New Zealand’s economy in the form of reduced crime, young people getting better jobs and fewer young people becoming dependent on benefits.

The Graeme Dingle Foundation continues to run school-based programmes for thousands of Kiwis aged between 5 and 24 – Kiwi Can, Stars, Career Navigator, Project K and Kiwi Tahi. These initiatives aim to broaden horizons, offer opportunities, and give young people the chance to become the next generation of successful parents, leaders, and businesspeople.

