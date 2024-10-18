Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Car Yard Burglar Lands In Court

Friday, 18 October 2024, 1:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A brazen burglar who attempted to break in to a car yard in Penrose during the early hours of this morning has been sprung.

At about 3.51am, Police were notified by security of a man who had allegedly entered a commercial premises on Great South Road.

Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, says when security approached the man he fled on foot along railway tracks towards Penrose.

“The Police Air Support Unit was able to quickly gain observations on the male and provide directions to units on the ground.”

Inspector Dolheguy says officers arrested the alleged offender without incident.

“This was a great result and a timely response by all staff involved.

“It’s also another example of how quick reporting can assist Police in locating and arresting those involved in crimes in our community.”

We continue to ask anyone who sees anything of concern to contact Police immediately on 111.

For all other matters, please update us online now at https://webforms.police.govt.nz/en/update-report or call 105.

Information on anything of concern can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 27-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court next week charged with possession of an instrument for burglary.

