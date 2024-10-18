Drugs, Firearms, Cash And Vehicles Seized In Whanganui Search Warrants

Police have seized drugs, firearms, cash, motorcycles and cars following raids at two properties in Whanganui last night.

About 7.30pm, Police teams, including the Armed Offenders Squad, executed search warrants simultaneously in Victoria Avenue and in Springvale.

(Photo/Supplied)

A firearm was located and seized, along with 700g methamphetamine, three motorcycles, two vehicles and more than $30,000 in cash.

A cannabis growing operation was also uncovered.

One person was taken into custody during the warrants, and another has subsequently presented at Whanganui Police Station in relation to the offending. Both will face drugs and firearms charges and will appear in court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Craig Gorringe says the well-executed operation yielded a great result.

“These individuals threaten public safety through illegal possession of a firearm and supply of drugs to vulnerable members of our community.

“It’s always satisfying to take firearms and drugs out of the hands of offenders and hold them to account for the significant social harm they cause.

“We want our communities to feel safe and be safe and we work hard to this end.”

Police urge anyone who has concerns about criminal offending by gangs in their community to contact Police so this can be investigated.

Call 111 if there is an incident happening now, or make a report via 105 online if it is not an emergency situation.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

