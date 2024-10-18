Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Spruce Up For CBD

Friday, 18 October 2024
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Contractors will be water blasting in Gisborne’s central business district (CBD) from Sunday to ensure roadside kerbs and channels are in top shape for summer.

Council’s Director of Lifelines Tim Barry says the work will take place between 11pm and 6am from Sunday (October 20) through to Friday (October 25):

“We want to make sure the CBD is looking good ahead of summer,” he says. “Our contractors will work through the night so there’s minimal disruption for businesses and anyone working or shopping in the CBD.”

This is part of our wider programme of work, which includes painting and straightening of poles, cleaning street furniture, refreshing some courtesy crossings, and tidying the car park area between Grey Street and Bright Street.

