Calling All Southerners – Your Ambulance Needs You!

Members of the public wanting to Save Our Southern Hospital are being encouraged to help fuel the campaign.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says the easiest way to help is to buy one of the “Save our Southern Hospital” badges, which are available from libraries, DCC service centres and Cliff the Ambulance for just $5 each.

“They are an attractive item to attach to a jacket or jersey and show you care about healthcare for the South.”

(Photo/Supplied)

The Dunedin City Council has also established a Givealittle page to help raise money for petrol and other campaign costs, as Cliff takes to southern roads to spread the message – “Build what you promised”.

The “Save our Southern Hospital” Givealittle campaign page was launched yesterday and has already attracted more than $500 in donations.

Mayor Radich says, “Campaigns cost – especially when you’re driving an ambulance like Cliff – but we think people are prepared to pay to help save their hospital.

“That’s why we’ve got this Givealittle page, which is a convenient way for concerned citizens to join the fight and help fuel the campaign.

“Every cent donated will go into a special Save Our Southern Hospital account, ring-fenced for petrol and campaign costs. Every dollar helps Cliff get closer to the Beehive.”

“Check out the ‘Save Our Southern Hospital’ website, and the Facebook and Instagram channels, for more information.”

Cliff is spending Friday touring parts of Dunedin including Port Chalmers, Blueskin Bay, Mosgiel and Green Island, and stopping in the Octagon to distribute campaign materials, followed by a visit to George Street on Saturday.

Mayor Radich says, “Beginning next week, Cliff will be hitting the highways around the region between here and Invercargill – as well as smaller centres along the way – followed by Oamaru and other places north.

“Keep an eye out for him because you never know where Cliff might pop up next. Yes, we’re looking at you, Wellington.”

Mr Radich says with 350,000 people in the Otago and Southland region, the new hospital will be a critical regional facility servicing the largest region of any tertiary hospital in New Zealand.

“The Government is trying to save money by not building the hospital as promised, but it will be the people of the South who pay with their health.

Our message is simple – we're asking the Government to build it once, build it right.

You can find the Givealittle page here: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/save-our-southern-hospital

