Kahungunu Turns The Soil In Ōtane For 20 New Homes

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated is building 20 beautiful homes in Ōtāne, Central Hawke's Bay, as part of the Whai Kainga Whai Oranga housing initiative to provide much needed warm, healthy, affordable rental homes for iwi whānau.

By May 2025 the project will culminate in 20 homes on Russell Street, Ōtane. The development will empower whānau to thrive within the Ōtane community.

Residents of Ōtane were invited to a special karakia that took place this morning to mark the occasion. Kaumātua Ngahiwi Tomoana dedicated the turning of the soil by first reciting the whakapapa of the people of the land followed by a karakia to offer gratitude for the whenua on which the houses will be built.

The special ceremony included the turning of the soil by neighbour and long-time family resident Angela Bellamy. It was symbolic of the new development that will take place as the soil turns into a fresh start for whānau indicating a new beginning. Local residents shared their inspired comments about how these homes will bring in more people for their schools and community to further thrive. Waiata was sung to celebrate one voice, one heart, one mind and one purpose, demonstrating Kotahitanga.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The goal and vision for the iwi is to provide housing for the whānau within the Kahungunu rohe. This is our first opportunity to really showcase what we can achieve and we’re pretty proud with what we’re able to do” - Steve Gordon - Iwi Housing Manager

Steve Gordon acknowledged Tamatea Taiwhenua, the CHB District Council, the community and especially the people of Otane for turning up this morning.

“The housing we are bringing to this community will be what we’re going to be doing in other communities within the Central Hawkes Bay District as well”.

Central Hawke’s Bay Deputy Mayor Kelly Annand gave a speech about how wonderful it is to be a part of this opportunity for Central Hawke’s Bay and acknowledged the iwi for the work that will take place.

Development works will begin in November 2024. The homes being built are architecturally designed modern 3-4 bedroom homes with open plan living designs that have indoor outdoor flow.

“This is not social housing and we want people to use this as a footstep up the ladder to have an affordable rental home, a beautiful affordable rental home, and then progress up to home ownership at some stage whether it’s with us or some others, we’ll leave that up to them” - Steve Gordon

“Yes, the whānau of Tamatea Taiwhenua are really excited, especially with working alongside our whanaunga at Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated” - Jenny Nelson-Smith, Chairperson of Tamatea Taiwhenua.

“This is about whānau, this is not about a house, this is about a family home and that’s the really big difference”.

“We’re very excited at the prospect of our whānau having their own home and as Steve said we will do whatever we can to uplift and support them into their own home ownership, or to just stay here in Central Hawke’s Bay, because it’s a God given beautiful spot”.

For more information about this Kahungunu Housing, email housing@kahungunu.iwi.nz

Ngāti Kahungunu Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated is a Mandated Iwi Organisation/Authority. Ngāti Kahungunu is the third largest iwi. Geographically the tribe has the second longest coastline in the country from Paritū in the North to Turakirae in the South. Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated maintains an independent position to provide research, advice and advocate for the interests, rights, values, beliefs and practices of Ngāti Kahungunu alongside our whānau and hapū. Our mission is to enhance the mana and well-being of Ngāti Kahungunu.

© Scoop Media

