Shoplifter Arrested Following Assault, Gisborne

Friday, 18 October 2024, 5:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Acting Senior Sergeant Warren Sangster, Gisborne Response Manager:

One person has been arrested after allegedley assaulting supermarket staff while attempting to steal gorceries from a Gisborne Supermarket.

Around 4:45pm yesterday, Thursday 17 October, Police responded to the Wainui Road address where an alleged shoplifter had assaulted staff while stealing items.

Thanks to CCTV and information from staff at the supermarket Police located the shoplifter later that night at her home address.

A 44-year-old woman is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court Wednesday 23 October on charges of assault and shoplifting.

It is absolutely unacceptable for staff just trying to go about their daily jobs to be assaulted or verbally abused. We will not tolerate violence in our community.

Police will continue our work to identify locate and apprehend those who put others in harm’s way.

If you witness any unlawful activity please contact Police on 111 if it’s happening now as soon as possible with as much information as possible.

