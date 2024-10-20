No Future In Local Elections By Post - LGNZ

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) wants the public and councils to weigh in on tackling low voter turnout at local elections.

LGNZ’s Electoral Reform Group will this week release a paper setting out five key issues affecting voter participation:

Voting methods, including the declining feasibility of postal voting;

Public awareness of local government and its importance;

Poor understanding of candidates and their policies;

How local elections are promoted and administered; and

How local government could transition to a four-year term.

“Voter turnout has been declining in local elections, especially when compared with general elections. The turnout for parliamentary elections in 2023 was 77.5% while the 2022 local authority elections turnout sat at 41.5%; a gap of 36%,” says LGNZ President Sam Broughton.

“That’s unacceptable and we need to get serious about turning this trend around. We hear some people suggest their only interaction with local government is when they receive their rates bill; however, this is far from the truth. Virtually everyone uses local roads, uses drinking water and wastewater systems, visits parks or reserves, uses rubbish or recycling facilities, or enjoys swimming pools or libraries.

“We need more people to have their say on who they want to represent them around the council table, as councils are making decisions that impact everyone’s lives every day,” says Sam Broughton.

LGNZ Electoral Reform Group Chair, Nelson Mayor Nick Smith, says we need to focus on creating a better system to make voting easier.

“Our paper canvasses issues that have been discussed for years. An urgent challenge, given most councils are conducting their elections by post, is the collapse in what New Zealanders refer to as ‘snail mail’.

“Postal volumes have dropped 80% since 2000, with the number of street post boxes down by 40% since 2010. We need to move quickly to find a safe and reliable replacement to postal voting, while recognising that alternatives such as online voting come with considerable security and cost concerns that are not easy to overcome.

“This is a starting point for an informed conversation about the solutions, as we are determined to drive meaningful change.”

Mayor Nick Smith says that public feedback will play an important role in this process.

“We want as many people as possible to give us feedback on how they think we can and should tackle these barriers.

“We are committed to working with the Government on how we can strengthen our local electoral system. The Government is also introducing legislation to extend the Parliamentary term to four years. We want the Electoral Reform Group’s thinking to be included in the Government’s work, as we see this is as a great opportunity to make bold change to future-proof our electoral system.

“We need as many people to vote in local elections as they do in the general elections, to make sure local councils have the mandate to deliver on their community’s priorities,” Mayor Nick Smith says.

The Local Electoral Reform Issues paper will be released on Thursday 24 October. Submissions close at midnight on Sunday 19 January 2025, with the final position paper to be released in July 2025.

LGNZ Electoral Reform Group Members

Mayor Hon. Dr Nick Smith (Chair)

Councillor Toni Boynton (Co-Chair of Te Maruata)

Mayor Campbell Barry

Mayor Susan O’Regan

Mayor Rehette Stoltz

Professor Andrew Geddis, University of Otago

