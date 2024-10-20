Firearms Incident, Wiri

An investigation is underway after a firearms incident in Wiri overnight has left one person seriously injured.

Police were called about 1am to Felicia Place, after a report of a disorder incident involving two groups of people.

Shots were reportedly fired, and one of the groups left in a vehicle.

One person was discovered with minor injuries and was transported to hospital for assessment.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area who witnessed the incident, or who might have information to help with our enquiries.

If you can help, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241020/5741.

