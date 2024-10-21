Tasman's Rivercare Meetings Return For 2024
Tasman District Council is restarting its annual Rivercare meetings throughout the District.
All interested members of the public are invited to attend their local meeting to hear information about river works in the past year, discuss river management issues in your area, and help plan for work to be done in 2025.
Topics will include flood protection, erosion control, and maintenance of the riparian margin which may be significant to the area you live.
If you are planning to attend one of these meetings and have a specific question or topic you would like discussed, please send an email to rivercare@tasman.govt.nz noting the question and issue of interest and the meeting you plan to attend.
Six Rivercare meetings have been scheduled and are listed below. We look forward to seeing you there.
Aorere Catchment
Includes the Aorere and Kaituna Rivers
Monday 18 November 2024, 10:30 am – Collingwood Tavern
Tākaka Catchment
Includes the Tākaka, Waingaro and Anatoki Rivers
Monday 18 November 2024, 2:00 pm – Golden Bay Recreation Centre
Lower Motueka Catchment
Includes the Lower Motueka, Riuwaka, Brooklyn and Moutere Rivers; Little Sydney, Hamiltons and Scotts Drains; Pauley Creek, and the Company Ditches
Tuesday 26 November 2024, 4:00 pm – Te Noninga Kumu Motueka Library, Community Meeting Room
Dove River
Thursday 28 November 2024, 7:00 pm – Dovedale Hall
Upper Motueka Catchment
Includes the Upper Motueka, Motupiko, Tadmor and Sherry Rivers
Monday 2 December 2024, 7:00 pm – Tapawera Community Rooms
Waimea Catchment
Includes the Waimea, Wai-iti, Wairoa, Redwood Valley and Eves Valley Rivers
Wednesday 4 December 2024, 7:00 pm – Lord Rutherford Park Pavilion, Brightwater