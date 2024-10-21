Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tasman's Rivercare Meetings Return For 2024

Monday, 21 October 2024, 9:26 am
Press Release: Tasman District Council

Tasman District Council is restarting its annual Rivercare meetings throughout the District. 

All interested members of the public are invited to attend their local meeting to hear information about river works in the past year, discuss river management issues in your area, and help plan for work to be done in 2025. 

Topics will include flood protection, erosion control, and maintenance of the riparian margin which may be significant to the area you live. 

If you are planning to attend one of these meetings and have a specific question or topic you would like discussed, please send an email to rivercare@tasman.govt.nz noting the question and issue of interest and the meeting you plan to attend.  

Six Rivercare meetings have been scheduled and are listed below. We look forward to seeing you there.

Aorere Catchment  

Includes the Aorere and Kaituna Rivers 

Monday 18 November 2024, 10:30 am – Collingwood Tavern

Tākaka Catchment  

Includes the Tākaka, Waingaro and Anatoki Rivers 

Monday 18 November 2024, 2:00 pm – Golden Bay Recreation Centre

Lower Motueka Catchment

Includes the Lower Motueka, Riuwaka, Brooklyn and Moutere Rivers; Little Sydney, Hamiltons and Scotts Drains; Pauley Creek, and the Company Ditches 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Tuesday 26 November 2024, 4:00 pm – Te Noninga Kumu Motueka Library, Community Meeting Room

Dove River  

Thursday 28 November 2024, 7:00 pm – Dovedale Hall

Upper Motueka Catchment  

Includes the Upper Motueka, Motupiko, Tadmor and Sherry Rivers 

Monday 2 December 2024, 7:00 pm – Tapawera Community Rooms

Waimea Catchment  

Includes the Waimea, Wai-iti, Wairoa, Redwood Valley and Eves Valley Rivers 

Wednesday 4 December 2024, 7:00 pm – Lord Rutherford Park Pavilion, Brightwater 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Tasman District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 