Tasman's Rivercare Meetings Return For 2024

Tasman District Council is restarting its annual Rivercare meetings throughout the District.

All interested members of the public are invited to attend their local meeting to hear information about river works in the past year, discuss river management issues in your area, and help plan for work to be done in 2025.

Topics will include flood protection, erosion control, and maintenance of the riparian margin which may be significant to the area you live.

If you are planning to attend one of these meetings and have a specific question or topic you would like discussed, please send an email to rivercare@tasman.govt.nz noting the question and issue of interest and the meeting you plan to attend.

Six Rivercare meetings have been scheduled and are listed below. We look forward to seeing you there.

Aorere Catchment

Includes the Aorere and Kaituna Rivers

Monday 18 November 2024, 10:30 am – Collingwood Tavern

Tākaka Catchment

Includes the Tākaka, Waingaro and Anatoki Rivers

Monday 18 November 2024, 2:00 pm – Golden Bay Recreation Centre

Lower Motueka Catchment

Includes the Lower Motueka, Riuwaka, Brooklyn and Moutere Rivers; Little Sydney, Hamiltons and Scotts Drains; Pauley Creek, and the Company Ditches

Tuesday 26 November 2024, 4:00 pm – Te Noninga Kumu Motueka Library, Community Meeting Room

Dove River

Thursday 28 November 2024, 7:00 pm – Dovedale Hall

Upper Motueka Catchment

Includes the Upper Motueka, Motupiko, Tadmor and Sherry Rivers

Monday 2 December 2024, 7:00 pm – Tapawera Community Rooms

Waimea Catchment

Includes the Waimea, Wai-iti, Wairoa, Redwood Valley and Eves Valley Rivers

Wednesday 4 December 2024, 7:00 pm – Lord Rutherford Park Pavilion, Brightwater

