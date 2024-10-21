Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Health NZ Broke Yet Spends $9,000 On Canapes For ‘Senior Management’

Monday, 21 October 2024, 10:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Health NZ to “focus on the figures, not the food” after an OIA was published by RNZ disclosing more than $60,000 on catering for 300 senior management.

Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“Senior Management at Health NZ need to focus less on feeding off the taxpayer tab and more on balancing the books. $32 per canape - was it caviar dusted with gold?”

“Who is in charge of the books? In a time when they are losing $147 million a month – spending more than $60,000 on catering is completely disrespectful.”

“It is quite sad to see how out of touch the people in charge of our health system have become. Savings need to be found – and it looks like senior management might be a good place to start.”

NOTES:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 