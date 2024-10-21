Waikato River Authority Awards $6.3 Million To 36 Projects

The Waikato River Authority has successfully concluded its 2024 funding round, awarding $6.3 million to 36 projects aimed at protecting and restoring the health and wellbeing of the Waikato and Waipā Rivers.

These successful projects demonstrate a high level of collaboration between iwi, landowners, restoration groups, and major organisations across the Waikato Catchment.

The largest funded project this year is $997,670, allocated to the Waipā Rere Noa Catchment Group. This project involves working closely with landowners near Ōtorohanga to protect natural areas on farms, while enhancing water quality and biodiversity.

Other notable projects include:

- Te Puea Hērangi Wetland Restoration – Stage 3

- Design and consenting of waka access to the Waikato River near Waahi Pā, Huntly - Tuna Restoration Programme led by Ngā Kaitiaki o te Awa

Waikato River Authority Co-chair Stu Kneebone reported an increase in interest for this year’s funding, with 61 applications seeking over $17 million in total.

“It is great to see landowners collaborating with iwi and large restoration groups to scale the impact we can achieve across the wider Waikato catchment,” said Stu Kneebone.

Co-chair Danny Loughlin noted that although the annual funding cap is usually $6 million, the WRA added an additional $300,000 this year to support exceptional projects.

“While we are committed to long-term restoration efforts, we are always ready to back a high-quality project when it arises,” said Danny Loughlin.

A complete list of funded projects will be available on the Waikato River Authority’s website at: https://waikatoriver.org.nz/funding-recipients-2024/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

