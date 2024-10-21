The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Crew Carries Out 41 Missions Across The Lakes And Central Plateau Regions In September

(Photo/Supplied)

September was a busy month for the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew, who carried out 41 life-saving missions across the Lakes and Central Plateau regions. The crew's diverse range of missions included 20 inter-hospital transfers, 3 medical emergencies, 2 rescues (one of which required a winch extraction), 4 rural or farm-related incidents, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and 10 miscellaneous missions. The crew were seen at Taupo Hospital with 11 inter-hospital transfers, and at Rotorua Hospital with 6 inter-hospital transfers throughout the month. The crew were also tasked to locations such as Turoa Ski Field, Desert Road, Tongariro National Park, and Maungapohatu, where a patient required a winch rescue due to the remote location.

The month started off with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Rotorua Hospital for a female in her 60s who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was swiftly transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday afternoon, September 4th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Te Kaha for a female in her 60s who was experiencing a serious medical condition. The patient was swiftly flown to Whakatane Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, September 7th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Rotorua Hospital for a female in her 50s who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was swiftly transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday evening, September 9th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tongarario National Park for a male in his teens who had activated a personal locator beacon after suffering from an anaphylactic reaction. The patient was located and swiftly flown to Taupo Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, September 12th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Desert Road for a male who sustained injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was swiftly flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday evening, September 12th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taupo Hospital for a male who had sustained injuries to his finger. The patient was swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday evening, September 15th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Te Kuiti Hospital for a male who was sustained serious injuries. The patient was swiftly transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, September 18th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Maungapohatu for a male in his 50s who was suffering from chest pains. Due to the remote location, the patient required extraction via winch. The onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic was winched down to treat the patient before both being extracted. The patient was then swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, September 20th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Taupo Hospital for a female who was suffering from a serious cardiac event. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being swiftly transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, September 21st, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Atiamuri for a male in his 60s who sustained injuries to their leg after a fall while motorbike riding. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being transported to swiftly transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday evening, September 21st, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Ruatahuna for a male in his 50s who sustained a shoulder injury after a fall. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being swiftly transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, September 27th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Rotorua Hospital for a male who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, September 29th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Turangi for a female who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was transported to Taupo Airport for further treatment.

The month ended with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Otorohanga for a male who sustained serious injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was treated on scene by the Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible.

