Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Going Fast-track Will Crash Through Environmental Protections

Monday, 21 October 2024, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Federated Mountain Clubs

Morgan_Gorge_Kev_England (Photo/Supplied)

FMC is appalled that discredited projects that were dead in the water have now been resurrected by the Fast-track Approvals Bill.

“It is outrageous that the government would think that de-watering Morgan Gorge on the Waitaha, and damming the Makororo River is a good idea," says President, Megan Dimozantos.

“Both those projects were found to be environmentally unacceptable when they were looked at in detail. These places haven’t changed since then.”

FMC recognises the need for housing, electricity, infrastructure and economic well-being, yet those things need to be balanced with the health of the environment, and the people who live within that environment. Legislation exists to provide this balance.

Dimozantos isn’t impressed by the Bill riding roughshod over democratically decided environmental planning. “Tens of thousands of New Zealanders have put much time and effort into helping shape legislative documents through democratic processes to manage our conservation lands. The circumnavigation of laws designed to protect the environment and the health of the land and the people just because those laws are inconvenient for a wealthy few is ethically questionable and undemocratic. Even more so because this list was not available to submitters to comment on during the submissions phase. It is only fair and reasonable for the public to expect these projects to be subjected to appropriate scrutiny.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I also want to remind Minister Jones that DOC’s Stewardship Land is not wasteland — as he well knows, plenty of Stewardship Land on the West Coast has high conservation values and has been recommended for increased protection.”

FMC maintains that the Fast-track Approvals Bill is an assault on the environment and democracy and, at this stage, finds it hard to imagine any changes that would make this legislation any more palatable.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Federated Mountain Clubs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 